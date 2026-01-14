Big crowd expected for A&P show

Taieri A&P Society president Dale Harris is ready for thousands of people to fill the Taieri Showgrounds for the 166th annual show next week. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Another bumper crowd is expected at the 166th Taieri A&P Show in Mosgiel next week.

Taieri A&P Society president Dale Harris, who dairy farms in Henley, said he estimated nearly 10,000 people attended the event at the Taieri Showgrounds last year.

"The carpark was as full as it has ever been. The amount of people around was pretty intense."

The crowd was about twice the size the committee had expected.

"We got a lot more than we’re used to. "

The gate entry fee of $25 per family had remained the same for many years.

The fixed price had helped attract more people to the show, he said.

An aim of the show committee was to provide entertainment for no extra cost to keep it an affordable event.

"So once they get in the gate they don’t have to spend oodles of money."

Any profit from a show helped make the following show better.

"Our aim is to break even and provide as much as possible — we’re not here to make money off it," Mr Harris said.

The purpose of the show was to provide a good-value event where town and country folk could both experience a good day out.

He believed A&P shows were needed more than ever, as many people living in town no longer had any link to anyone on a farm and never got to experience farm life.

"Years ago, everyone had an uncle who had a farm and you got to feed the sheep and the pigs, but now there is less and less connection between town and country, so we are bringing that back."

At the show, farmers would share their experiences of working on the land.

A large crowd last year meant the committee could spend more on entertainment this year.

Usually one children’s musician performed but this year there would be two — "Wonky Donkey Man" Craig Smith and Dean O’Brien, known by his stage name Mr Yipadee.

Both musicians had co-written a song, which they would perform at the show.

"It will be its worldwide premiere.’

Dunedin musician Rylan Urquhart would also perform at the show.

Other entertainment included in the entry cost includes balloonologist Pippity-Pop, magician Jonathan Usher, dog trials, dog agility and blade-shearing demonstrations, a digger competition, Highland dancing, hobby horsing, laser tag, a paddock-to-plate competition, pet corner, terrier race and woodchopping competition and a range of livestock competitions including the return of a chicken category.

More trade stall spaces had been sold compared with the same time last year, he said.

"It’s all positive and it is naturally getting bigger and that’s what we want."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz