Call for beef competition to be held earlier in the year

Doug Lindsay Memorial Trophy winner Barry Gray pats the Maine Anjou steer which won him the silverware at the hoof section of the Otago-Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition at Charlton Saleyards near Gore last week. Photos: Shawn McAvinue

The annual Otago-Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition is "better late than never" but would be better earlier in the year, a judge says.

Competition judge Murray Mitchell, of Winton, said the competition was "better late than never" and congratulated the competitors for having cattle in a condition to enter.

"I know it’s bloody difficult — there’s been some good feeding going on by everyone. Good on ya for having them so good."

The competition would have been better if it was held in May, he said.

Competition committee chairman Barry Gray, of Owaka, won the Doug Lindsay Memorial Trophy for a Maine Anjou steer, which won the class for cattle 321kg and heavier and the supreme champion prize in the hoof section.

"I was stoked."

He had been involved with the competition for nearly 30 years and it was the first time he won the supreme prize.

The win was special because he had known the late Doug Lindsay, who the trophy was named after.

"It means a bit.’

The cattle entered in the competition were a mix of 12 heifers and eight steers.

Competition entries had been the lowest he could recall.

A reason for the low entries could be due to the competition being held later in the year.

Chiller space at Alliance Group’s Mataura plant dictated the timing of the competition, he said.

Alliance Group eastern livestock regional manager Joel Richards, who was at the judging, said to gather the data required to judge the hook section of the competition, they needed to wait for the night shift to finish at the Mataura plant, when there was chiller space available for the competition carcasses.

If the competition was to be held at a better time for farmers, such as April, when more farmers had more cattle in prime condition, it would coincide with a busy time of the year for the plant.

“As a farmer-owned co-operative, our priority at that time of year is to meet the needs of our farmers, process their livestock as efficiently as we can and get our products to our global markets. Production is so wound up that you can’t afford to slow down."

Mr Gray said a suggestion for the competition format was dropping the hoof section and running the hook competition through the year, allowing farmers to nominate their entry before it was graded at the plant.

"We’d have a lot more entries if it was done like that."

Competition entrant Geoff Edgar, of Taieri, suggested more farmers would enter the competition if there was a class for best marbling scores for British breeds, such as Angus and Hereford.

Mr Mitchell said many farmers did not enter British breeds in the competition because it was "difficult" to beat exotic breeds.

At the judging of the hoof section was the supreme champion from last year, stock manager Evan Ferris, of Waikaia.

Mr Ferris said he did not defend his title this year because he did not have any suitable cattle ready.

He won of the hoof section last year with a Limousin heifer.

His boss, Mike Thompson, also entered a Limousin heifer and won the supreme prize in the hook section last year.

Mr Ferris said neither of them entered the competition this year because the cattle on the sheep and beef farm in Wendonside were finishing winter crops and might have failed to grade at the meatworks.

A failure to grade resulted in a competition forfeit and a reduced payout.

If the cattle were put on grass, fattened to prime and killed in November, it could equate to another $250 per animal.

"Just for hanging on to them."

Otago-Southland Hoof and Hook Beef Competition results

Hoof section

Class 1 (220kg to 270kg): Bob Sinclair (Owaka), Simmental Angus cross heifer, 1; Tim and Katie Button (Balclutha), Limousin Speckle Park cross steer, 2; Phil and Amy Bradfield (Owaka), Shorthorn Angus cross heifer, 3.

Class 2 (271kg to 320kg): Dan Nichol (Clarks Junction), Angus Composite cross steer, 1; Clark Scott and Judy Miller (Tapanui), Limousin heifer, 2; Dan Nichol (Clarks Junction), Angus Composite cross steer, 3.

Barry and Liz Gray (Owaka), Maine Anjou steers, 1 and 2; Colin Phillips (Tuatapere), Limousin steer 3.

Supreme hoof champion and Doug Lindsay Memorial Trophy winner: Barry and Liz Gray (Owaka), Maine Anjou steer.

Reserve hoof champion: Dan Nichol (Clarks Junction), Angus Composite cross steer.

Hook section

Class 1 (220kg to 270kg): Tim and Katie Button (Balclutha), Speckle Park Angus cross, 1; Bob Sinclair (Owaka), Simmental Angus heifer, 2; Barry and Liz Gray (Owaka), Maine Anjou heifer, 3.

Class 2 (271kg to 320kg): Clark Scott and Judy Miller (Tapanui), Limousin heifer, 1; Barry and Liz Gray (Owaka), Maine Anjou heifer, 2; Clark Scott and Judy Miller (Tapanui), Limousin heifer, 3.

Class 3 (321kg and heavier): Geoff Edgar (Taieri), Limousin steer, 1; Barry and Liz Gray (Owaka), Maine Anjou steers, 2 and 3.

Best of British sired: Tim and Katie Button (Balclutha), Speckle Park Angus cross, 1; Brian Thomson (Allanton), South Devon heifer, 2; Phil and Amy Bradfield (Owaka), Shorthorn Angus cross heifer, 3.

Best owner bred animal: Clark Scott and Judy Miller (Tapanui), Limousin heifer.

Most valuable animal on the day: Geoff Edgar (Taieri), Limousin steer.

Best new entrant: Bob Sinclair (Owaka).

Best marbled carcass: Dan Nichol (Clarks Junction), Angus Composite cross steer.

Best eating quality on the fork: Denis and Donna Holland (Kaiwera), Charolais Friesian heifer.

Reserve hook champion: Clark Scott and Judy Miller (Tapanui), Limousin heifer.

Supreme hook champion and A H Dodd and Family Trophy winner: Geoff Edgar (Taieri), Limousin steer.

