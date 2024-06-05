Catchment group finalist

Otago South River Care chairman Simon Davies, of Toko Mouth. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Catchment collective Otago South River Care is a finalist in a 2024 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards category.

Chairman and sheep and beef farmer Simon Davies, of Toko Mouth, said he was delighted the collective was a finalist for the Kaitiakitanga Guardianship and Conservation Award.

"It is quite exciting. It is nice to get the recognition for the work we have been doing."

The work includes being on track to reaching the goals of a three-year project, which wraps up at the end of this month.

Those goals include 30,000m of riparian planting, 3000m of riverbank reconstruction and 36,000sq m of wetland planted.

"We are confident we will meet all those targets."

The group launched about four years ago and has about 130 members.

The award winners will be announced in Wellington on July 2.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz