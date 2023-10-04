Dairy awards to be held in Queenstown

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards will be in Queenstown next year.

Awards general manager Robin Congdon said the national final gala dinner would be held in the resort on May 11.

"All national finalists will win flights to and accommodation in Queenstown for finals week, with the dairy trainees also experiencing a trip of a lifetime via a study tour around the region."

The awards offered hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes and a learning platform where people can secure their future, learn, connect and grow, both personally and professionally, he said.

"In addition to these benefits, entrants also have an opportunity to experience national final week and gala dinner in the incredible Queenstown environment."

The awards promoted best practice within the dairy industry and gave entrants the chance to challenge themselves, connect with others, earn a regional or national title and to share in substantial regional and national prize pools.

The awards categories are New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year and Fonterra Responsible Dairying of the Year.

Entries, at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz, close at midnight on December 5.

Anyone who enters before midnight on October 27 will go in a draw to win a range of prizes from Honda.

