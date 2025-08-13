Call for awards entries

A call is out for southern farmers and growers to enter the 2026 Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

New Zealand Farm Environment Trust general manager Sarah Harris said the awards celebrated progress, not perfection, and the sharing of ideas across sectors and regions.

"Farmers learning from farmers."

Entries close in October.

Judges will begin visiting farms later this year and regional awards events will be held in March and April next year.

One of the 11 regional winners will take home the Gordon Stephenson Trophy and be crowned the National Ambassador for Sustainable Farming and Growing at a ceremony in Christchurch in July next year. — ALLIED MEDIA