Sale brings hot demand for cattle

Demand was hot at the Balclutha Winter Cattle Sale and some prospective buyers left empty-handed.

Hedgehope farmer Daniel Thwaites and his family travelled east to "browse" for beef cattle.

The sale began with a "hiss and a roar", Mr Thwaites said.

An early lot of four beef steers, from Tall Timber Farm, weighing nearly 650kg each on average, sold for $2920 per head.

He was looking to buy lighter cattle, weighing about 200kg and got outbid on both lots which caught his eye.

They also attended the Lorneville Cattle Sale near Invercargill earlier in the week and bought nothing.

Agents sell Charolais cross steers from Clydevale Farm for $2030 each, or $5.11 per kg, at the Balclutha Winter Cattle Sale last week.

"There wasn’t anything there we wanted."

They had bought cattle in the past month, which meant they could be selective about their ongoing purchases as beef prices "go ballistic".

Strong demand and prices for beef cattle was great, he said.

"You can’t complain."

PGG Wrightson auctioneer Russell Moloney said the cattle sale result went "above and beyond expectations".

The full clearance and strong demand reflects the confidence in the beef market and possibly of there being an excess of winter crop available in the South.

"There will be some very happy vendors out there."

Megan Barclay, of Clydevale Farm, offered about 180 cattle at the sale.

A line of 25 of her Charolais cross steers sold for $1840 each, or an "exceptional" $6.24 per kg.

Another highlight was Doug Hall, of Dunedin, selling a dozen Hereford bulls, weighing over 400kg each, for $5.66 per kg.

After the cattle sale, sheep were auctioned and PGG Wrightson agent Brent Taylor said the sheep result was "solid, without being spectacular".

About 300 prime lambs sold for between $150 and $250 each.

The prime lamb prices were "holding" and on par on recent sales.

"It is still very strong considering where we were this time last year."

About 500 prime ewes sold for between about $100 and $155 each while about 300 store lambs sold for between about $100 and $170 each.

