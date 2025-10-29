And the winners are . . .

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mr and Mrs Thomson, who won the farmer-grower category, were described in their nomination as backbone members of their local community — and the four judges agreed.
If not in the hall cleaning it up for the next users, they could be found beavering away behind the scenes managing the finances or organising the next community event.
The couple have long had a hefty involvement in their community and when they moved to farm the 360ha Lora Gorge property, it did not stop.
Both have been heavily involved with the Makarewa Headwaters Catchment Group since its inception in 2019 and Mr Thomson is co-chairman.
He is also on the Makarewa River liaison committee, an advisory role working with Environment Southland providing advice around certain aspects of the catchment.
The couple have been transitioning into a dairy support model and their nomination said they were doing a "fantastic job" minimising soil impact from dairy grazers, focusing heavily on good management practices and their cropping techniques.
Lindsay Wright, of Wendonside, was named rural services champion for his large involvement in his local community and also the wider Southland district, through the Rural Support Trust. Kate Ivey, who runs an online fitness business from her rural home in the Mackenzie district, won the People’s Choice award.