And the winners are . . .

Mark and Elsbeth Thomson. Photos: supplied

"Absolutely thrilled to bits" was the reaction from Southland farmer Mark Thomson after learning he and his wife, Elspeth, were the winners of this year’s Otago Daily Times-Rural Life Rural Champions initiative.

Mr and Mrs Thomson, who won the farmer-grower category, were described in their nomination as backbone members of their local community — and the four judges agreed.

The humble Lora Gorge couple were key drivers behind their community’s purchase of the local Otapiri and Lora Gorge Hall which was at risk of closure.

If not in the hall cleaning it up for the next users, they could be found beavering away behind the scenes managing the finances or organising the next community event.

The couple have long had a hefty involvement in their community and when they moved to farm the 360ha Lora Gorge property, it did not stop.

Both have been heavily involved with the Makarewa Headwaters Catchment Group since its inception in 2019 and Mr Thomson is co-chairman.

He is also on the Makarewa River liaison committee, an advisory role working with Environment Southland providing advice around certain aspects of the catchment.

Lindsay Wright.

He is heavily involved in rugby and the Drummond-Limehills Star club, working his way through the ranks, and he is a central Southland representative on the Rugby Southland advisory committee.

The couple have been transitioning into a dairy support model and their nomination said they were doing a "fantastic job" minimising soil impact from dairy grazers, focusing heavily on good management practices and their cropping techniques.

Kate Ivey.

They were also passionate about protecting the native bush on their property and had been working closely with the local QEII representative.

Lindsay Wright, of Wendonside, was named rural services champion for his large involvement in his local community and also the wider Southland district, through the Rural Support Trust. Kate Ivey, who runs an online fitness business from her rural home in the Mackenzie district, won the People’s Choice award.

sally.rae@alliedmedia.co.nz