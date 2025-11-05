Workshop an eye-opener for couple

Jono and Ruby Frew and their family are in their first season contract milking in the Waitaki Valley. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new career opportunity opened for North Otago couple Jono and Ruby Frew after an impromptu stop on the way to a Coldplay concert last year.

On the way to the gig, on a whim, they stopped at a workshop "Managing Risk in Sharefarming" in Waimate.

"We’d only just heard about the workshop, but it turned out to be a random, very influential decision," Mr Frew said.

At the time, the Frews were managing a large beef and dairy grazing operation, but were keen to get back into the dairy industry.

The workshops, which were being held in the South this month, offered practical insights on contracts, due diligence and managing risk in sharefarming.

"It really fired us up," Mr Frew said.

"Even before anything came of it, we left that day fizzing about what was possible."

During the session, the couple spoke at length with Myfanwy Alexander, of North Otago Federated Farmers, about their hope of moving into contract milking.

Six weeks later, Ms Alexander reached out with a lead.

"She must have felt confident enough to refer us to a farm owner she knew who was looking for contract milkers," Mr Frew said.

"The owner called us, we had one interview, and we were offered the job. It just clicked — we got on really well straight away."

On June 1 this year, the Frews moved 30 minutes down the Waitaki Valley, where they were peak milking 590 cows and thriving in the position.

The workshop’s impact went far beyond securing a job, Mr Frew said.

"It gave us the belief that what we wanted to do was totally achievable — even with three kids and another on the way.

"We’d worried that farm owners might be hesitant to take on a couple with young children, but what we learned that day made us realise it was completely doable."

Anyone going contract milking or sharemilking — or who was already in a role — should definitely head along to the workshops.

"It was really helpful for us — we got so much out of it."

His advice for those currently applying for positions was to be upfront about your non-negotiables and expectations from the very first meeting.

"We were hesitant to mention that we were expecting a baby because we thought it might be a dealbreaker.

"But we decided to be honest, and the owner just said, ‘no worries — I know you can handle that’.

"I think farm owners appreciate when you’re straight up about where you’re at and what you want out of the job."

Since taking on the role, Mr Frew had also stepped up as North Otago Federated Farmers sharefarmer chairman and dairy co-chairman.

"That workshop really set things in motion for us."

Federated Farmers sharefarm owner chairman Brendan Attrill said the aim of the workshops was to continue lifting the standard of the contract milking and sharemilking sectors in New Zealand.

Southern workshops, delivered by Federated Farmers, DairyNZ, and FMG, were in Waimate on November 11, Gore on November 12 and Winton on November 18. — Allied Media