Rural families day at the races

Attendees, pictured at left, enjoy a sausage in a blanket from barbecue masters Owen Wylie, left, and Ian King during the Farming Families day at the races event. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Rain at the weekend may have offered some farmers temporary relief from the dry, but more is needed, Mid Canterbury Rural Support Trust wellness manager Frances Beeston says.

"There are definitely those in the high country and dryland that have been feeling the pinch," she said.

"Obviously we are seeing less spending through the community that flows in on to the town and businesses; you don’t spend on what you don’t need to," she said.

Beeston was at the Mt Harding Racecourse on Sunday for the Farming Families race day event aimed to get people off farm and connecting with others.

Numbers may have been down on what was expected but the sun shone for the race meeting which featured a trans Tasman battle with Methven’s racing royalty Ricky May and Maurice McKendry.

Hazel Lock, 12, of Methven tests out the water pressure of the Lauriston Fire Brigade's hose with help from crew member Tom McKendry.

The pair took on - and beat - their Aussie counterparts Greg Sugars and Chris Alford driving at least six races on the 12-race meeting and accrued points, based on placings.

Farming Families member Bruce Taylor said around 100 burgers and sausages had been snapped up by punters during lunch time and despite a lower than expected turnout, the kids were entertained with play on inflatable playgrounds and some water fun with members of the Lauriston fire brigade.

It was a fun, family-friendly environment with flavoured milk from Fonterra, and sausages and burgers from Anzco on the barbecue.

The Carr Family Foundation health and wellness van was also on site providing free health checks with blood sugar, oxygen and cholesterol levels, heart rate and blood pressure checks. — Ashburton Courier

toni.williams@ashburtoncourier.co.nz