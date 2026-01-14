Shearers to take on world record for strongwool lambs

Leon Samuels. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Shearing world-record attempts on strongwool lambs will take place at two Otago woolsheds this month.

Shearers Te Atakura Crawford, Rose Lewis, Pagan Rimene and Ariana Te Whata will take on a four-stand women’s eight-hour strongwool lambs record attempt at Melrose Station, in Owaka, on Tuesday next week.

The World Sheep Shearing Records Society recognises records in 45 eight and nine-hour categories, on strongwool or merino lambs, ewes and wethers, but there was no record for the women’s four-stand eight-hour lambs category.

Shearers Leon Samuels, Shane Ratima and Paerata Abraham will chase a three-stand men’s strongwool lambs record for eight hours at Waihelo Station, Moa Flat, in West Otago on Saturday, January 31.

The record of 1976 strongwool lambs for eight hours was set by Cole L’Huillier (677), Kaleb Foote (667) and Daniel Langlands (632) at Puketītī in the North Island in 2019.