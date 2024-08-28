Thoughts on future to be sought

Canterbury farmers will get their chance soon to air their views on the future of sheep and beef farming’s industry organisation.

Beef + Lamb NZ (B+LNZ) is holding a national roadshow led by local farmer directors.

They will update farmers on progress and provide insights as well as accept feedback to help shape the future of B+LNZ and the industry.

During the sessions its focus on farm productivity and profitability as well as current thinking on key policy issues, particularly freshwater and climate change, will be revealed.

B+LNZ wants to hear from farmers about their thoughts on priorities and what should be sought from the government on policy changes.

Their responses are expected to build on last year’s feedback sessions.

The next meetings are scheduled for Methven at the local rugby club at 4pm on September 4, Fairlie at the MacKenzie Rugby Club at 10am on September 5 and Waimate at the local rugby club also at 4pm on the same day.

Farmers must register to attend.

