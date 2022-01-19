Velvet trophy sire fetches $70,000

Three-year-old trophy sire 18314 fetched the top price of $70,000 at the 2022 Black Forest Park sire sale in Woodside last week. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A southern stag with "wow factor" has fetched the highest price in New Zealand for a velvet trophy sire.

Black Forest Park owner Richard Currie said his annual trophy sire sale last week in Woodside, near Outram, went "very well".

He and his wife, Sarah, run 800 deer across 400ha in Woodside and Clinton.

There were 31 European red deer on offer — 23 stags for velvet, trophy and growth rates and eight hinds.

All the hinds sold for an average of $1962, the top price being $5800.

Thirteen stags sold for an average of $10,961.

The highest price paid was $70,000 for 3-year-old velvet trophy sire 18314.

Stag 18314 was bought by John Scurr, of Millers Flat.

"We were very pleased," Mr Currie said.

PGG Wrightson deer genetics manager Graham Kinsman, of Taieri Mouth, said the national deer sales started in the North Island last month and finished in the South this week.

Mr Scurr paid the highest price for a velvet trophy sire in New Zealand this season, he said.

"I have never seen a stag with such a heavy beam — it was a beautiful head with a real wow factor."

A velvet stag is assessed on beam size, thickness, weight and blood component, whereas a trophy head will be evaluated according to the number and length of tynes, spread and style, none of which are critical for velvet production, according to Deer Industry New Zealand.

