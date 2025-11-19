HortNZ seeks students for scholarships

Applications have opened for Horticulture New Zealand’s 2026 scholarship programme, with 20 funding opportunities available.

HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott said each year the organisation, which represents New Zealand’s more than 4300 commercial growers, offered a range of scholarships to students who were studying towards undergraduate or postgraduate degrees.

The scholarships were aimed at students with a special interest in the commercial fruit and vegetable industry.

"Through our scholarship programme HortNZ is strongly focused on attracting, supporting, developing and retaining skilled young people to become innovators and leaders in the industry," she said.

Horticulture New Zealand and the New Zealand Fruitgrowers Charitable Trust each offer a postgraduate scholarship, with each providing $10,000 cash to a student studying in New Zealand.

These support students undertaking postgraduate study focused on innovation and tackling challenges critical to the horticulture industry's future success.

The Horticulture New Zealand Undergraduate Scholarships will enable 18 successful applicants to attend the 2026 Horticulture Conference. Each scholarship is valued at $1500, to cover the costs of flights, accommodation and conference registration.

The Horticentre Trust Undergraduate Scholarship, valued at $4500, will be awarded to the top five applicants.

This scholarship covers the cost of successful applicants to attend the 2026 Horticulture Conference plus $3000 cash to support each with their studies.

Applications for all of the scholarships close on December 1.