Waldron humbled by award

Central Otago sheep farmer John Waldron was "surprised and humbled" to win the ultra-fine category at the 2025 Otago Merino Association fleece competition.

"It was a great honour because there is a lot of great wool throughout Otago. I was very pleased."

He knew the fleece from his ewe was special as soon as sunlight hit it in the shearing shed on his farm, Ithiel, in Springvale, near Alexandra, in August last year.

"You could see it was very well defined and very fine," he said.

Before winning the category for 15.9-micron and finer, the same fleece placed second at the 127th Central Otago A&P Show in Omakau, scoring 95.5 points out of 100.

The 13.6-micron fleece had a 2.6kg greasy weight and a 1.9kg clean weight.

He runs a small flock of merino sheep, and targets breeding a sheep which grows ultra-fine wool.

"It is a very fickle market but if you can get it right, it is quite lucrative."

He sells his wool at auction on the open market.

"The auction is a very good way of selling elite, ultra-fine wool."

Depending on the year, auction prices for 13-micron wool ranges between $25 per kg and $250 per kg.

Buyers were often clothing manufacturers in Italy and Japan, he said.

He had signed contracts with international clothing manufacturers before, which had certain conditions.

"You have to hit the lengths and the strengths."

Ithiel was about 40ha of flat to rolling land.

He leases about half of the land, including flats near Manuherikia River, to a dairy farmer to grow his heifers.

On the remaining land he runs a merino flock — about 160 ewes, 126 hoggets, 30 wethers and four rams.

"I have have been increasing numbers because the ultra-fine market has strengthened over the last wee while, and I hope it continues because it is such a cool product."

He aims to maximise the return per sheep on his farm.

"When you’re running a small number of sheep, it is more efficient to grow something more valuable."

All of Ithiel had K-line irrigation.

His sheep were fed grass and hay.

Genetics played a part in producing a winning fleece, including those from "11-micron rams" he bought from Earnscleugh Station.

Mr Waldron is the oldest of five children raised on family farm 8500ha Michael Peak Station in St Bathans.

The livestock run by his late parents Val and Vera included about 12,000 merino sheep.

He left the station and moved to Ithiel in 2006, following most of the station being sold to the Department of Conservation, after a Crown Pastoral Tenure Review.

The flats and the terraces of the station were now leased and his brother, Tom Waldron, of the Styx, had recently signed a deal to run a merino flock on the home block.

"That’s quite cool," John said.

Some of the genetics from the Ithiel flock were from Michael Peak Station.

He wanted to thank the association and sponsors, including merino clothing manufacturer Nikke and all the companies which bought New Zealand fine wool, and the people who wore the clothing made from a renewable and sustainable, natural and quality fibre.

At an award ceremony in Alexandra last month, the Heather Perriam Memorial Award for outstanding service to the merino industry was presented to Allan Paterson, of Armidale merino stud in Gimmerburn.

An auction at the awards night raised more than $10,000 for the Child Cancer Foundation.

Competition results

Overall winner: Shane Sanders (Little Valley Station).

• 15.9 micron and finer: John Waldron (Ithiel) 1; Lindon Sanders (Little Valley Station) 2; Garth Sanders (Little Valley Station) 3.

• 16.0 to 16.9 micron: Shane Sanders (Little Valley Station) 1; Hugh, Joe and Philippa Cameron (Otematata Station) 2; Don Malcolm (Mt St Bathans Station) 3.

• 17.0 to 17.9 micron: Trent Spittle (Quailburn Downs) 1; John and Mary-Liz Sanders and family (M/2 Hearts Matangi) 2; Andrew and Deidre Sutherland, Bill and Kate Sutherland (Ahuriri Downs) 3.

• 18.0 micron and coarser: Bill and Kate Sutherland, Andrew and Deidre Sutherland (Benmore) 1; David and Judy Andrew (Tiroiti Farm) 2; Allan, Eris, Simon and Sarah Paterson (Armidale) 3.

