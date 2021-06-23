WI members gather to mark centenary

Runway fashion models and members of Netherby WI (from left) Diane Bradley, Patsy Huggins, Barbara Danielson, Daphne Sheehan, Adrienne Hodson and Catherine Thomas in some of the clothing collection from the St Vincent de Paul charity shop in Ashburton. PHOTO TONI WILLIAMS

While a contingent of members from Mid Canterbury Federation of Women’s Institutes (FWI) took part in the 100th annual meeting last week of the organisation at Te Papa in Wellington and enjoyed a catch-up with others in the organisation, other members were sashaying down a makeshift runway.

In Wellington, Mid Canterbury WI member Jude Vaughan, who is also on the national executive, said more than 300 women nationwide gathered to celebrate the centenary.

A highlight of the meeting was the launch of the WI’s book, Portrait of Change: Volume 2, which covered the last 24 years of New Zealand FWI and marked the end of a century of the WI, she said.

A Cathedral Evensong service on Sunday began events, before an official opening ceremony was held the next day attended by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

The WI has been offering friendship and support to women and the wider community of New Zealand since 1921.

‘‘New members are always welcomed and we also encourage any groups of women interested to open their own group and join our wonderful organisation,’’ Mrs Vaughan said.

Members of Netherby WI in Ashburton last week took to the runway with a fun, mini-fashion show for their peers using some of the latest fashions available from the town’s St Vincent de Paul charity shop.

The fashion parade took place at the group’s usual monthly meeting and was followed by afternoon tea.

The runway models were fitted out in available items of clothing which included coats, blouses, pants and shoes as well as handbags, jewellery and scarves. Items cost as little as $2.