Winter Feed competition winners decided

Judging is under way during the Mayfield A&P Association winter feed competition this month. photo: Toni Williams

Dorie farmer Vaughan Jones has won the Mid Canterbury combined final of the Ravensdown and A&P association's Winter Feed competition.

He also took top honours for his fodderbeet crop.

Other winners were Methven farmer Barrie Begg (brassica), Anama farmer Andrew Spencer (oats/grass) and judges' choice Methven farmer Graham Marr (rape).

Judging, which took place on Thursday last week, saw competition organisers, hosted by Ashburton A&P Association, travel the length and breadth of Mid Canterbury to collect samples for independent testing.

The winners were announced at a prizegiving at the Hotel Ashburton that same night.

The Mid Canterbury winter feed competition was widely contested, with more than 65 farmers in total involved in the Mayfield, Methven and Ashburton A&P associations' separate winter feed competitions.

The top tier of those competitions - 12 farmers from around the district - competed in the grand final.

Final placings in the grand final were brassica: Methven's Barrie Begg (1), Winchmore's Gerald Murphy (2), Mayfield's Bert Oliver (Inverary Station) (3).

Oats/grass: Anama's Andrew Spencer (1), Highbank's Murray Holmes (2), Lauriston/Lyndhurst's David Butterick (3).

Fodderbeet: Dorie's Vaughan Jones (1), Methven's Andrew Barlass (2), Ruapuna's Johnny Bell (3).

Judges' choice: Methven's Graham Marr (1), Anama's Andrew McKenzie (2), Carew's Mark Slee (3).

Prizes included packages and vouchers from sponsors.