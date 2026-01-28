Bucketloads of floral delights

Paul Castelow prepares for the next Pick a Bucket at Smithfield Flowers. PHOTOS SUSAN SANDYS

Grab a bucket and fill it with flowers — the instructions are simple, the task a delight.

Dozens of people from throughout Canterbury come for the Pick a Bucket evenings at Smithfield Flowers in Ashburton.

Operated by owners Paul and Jo Castelow, Pick a Bucket has grown in popularity.

The creative couple enjoy offering the initiative, the latest addition to the flower farm they established on their lifestyle block 10 years ago.

"It all started when I was mowing some thistles with the lawnmower, and the three steers kicked up their heels and nearly flattened me. After that Jo told me that we were giving up grazing beef," Paul said.

They started with just chrysanthemums, selling them outside their gate on Smithfield Rd, and at markets.

Today, their selection includes strawflowers, bunny tails, statice, dahlias, sunflowers, cosmos, gypsophila, snapdragons and more.

Jo, a musical director and singing teacher, uses her creative skills to craft bouquets.

Paul does most of the growing, tending to 24 beds, each 20m long.

Now aged 79, he said the work kept him healthy.

"If you are fit in body and soul, what more can you do," Paul said.

"It’s back to nature really, I have always loved animals and nature generally."

The Pick a Bucket events fill up fast as people book in advance, paying $25 for a small bucket and $35 for a large one.

Paul said he believed they were popular not only because of the beautiful flowers that people were able to harvest, but for the peaceful experience.

"They can just meander around at their own pace, listen to the birds, it’s all kind of very relaxing and laid back," he said.

Three Pick a Buckets have been held this month, while another is planned for tonight at 6pm.

