World champ reigns supreme

Timaru ploughman Bob Mehrten often takes his Ford tractor to ploughing competitions worldwide. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Canterbury ploughman Bob Mehrtens and dog triallist Neil Evans had to tip their hats to a repeat winner at the Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards.

For the second year in a row, world champion wood chopper Jack Jordan from Taumarunui again won the sportsman and the supreme sportsperson titles.

Bob Mehrten

The 27-year-old won the Stihl World Champions Trophy last year, setting a new world record in the process. He clinched the world title in the underhand 15-inch chop event, outperforming competitors from 13 countries.

Canterbury’s two finalists both had worthy accomplishments to their name.

Mr Mehrtens, 69, finished fourth in the reversible ploughing section at the World Ploughing Contest in Latvia.

The Timaru competitor won the reversible ploughing title at the national ploughing championships and came out on top in seven South Island ploughing events.

He’s represented New Zealand at 14 world championships and taken part in 45 national championships.

Mr Evans captained the New Zealand team in the Wayleggo Cup, leading them to victory over Australia in the two-test series.

At the island and national championships in Otago, the Omihi, North Canterbury , farmer won titles and made made several run-offs with different dogs. With his dog Tess, he won the long head and short head and yard titles.

New Zealand captain Neil Evans with Tess at the two-test transtasman sheep dog trial series in Ashburton, won by New Zealand. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

More than 430 rural sports athletes, administrators, and food and fibre people attended the rural sports awards in Palmerston North.

Spokesman Simon Rutherford said Mr Jordan’s accomplishments were a true reflection of the values of dedication, perseverance, and sportsmanship in rural New Zealand.

"The winners, each excelling in their respective categories, are a testament to the wide range of sporting disciplines and the depth of talent within the rural sports community."

Neil Evans

The sportswoman award went to wood chopper Anne Paterson, an expat from Blackbutt, Queensland.

Last year she won the Stihl New Zealand Women's Championship and secured fourth in the Stihl World Women's Cup in the Netherlands.

Lauder Station’s Grant Calder received the Rural Sportsperson with a Disability Award for his feats in sheep dog trials.

Winning the youth category was King Country shearer Clay Harris. He won 10 of the 13 finals he competed in during the 2022-2023 season, including the Otago Shears, Southern Shears, Golden Shears, and New Zealand Shears.

Lifetime legacy awards were received by Pat Hellier from Papamoa as an athlete, coach, and judge in the Highland Games and Wayne Newdick from Taumarunui for his work in fencing inside and outside of the sporting arena.

The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a rural background was Stafford-born Zoe Hobbs, the first woman in Oceania to run sub-11 seconds in the 100 metres.

