Lost trampers rescued from track in Southland

Photo: NZ Police

Five young men had to be rescued after getting lost on a tramping track in Southland last night.

Police said they were were advised about 8:15pm that the group, in their late teens, had been caught out while walking the Makarewa Falls track in the Hokonui Hills.

They lost the track in failing light, police said.

"They made the correct decision and alerted police via the SOS function on their cell phone before lighting a fire."

A team of Southland Land Search and Rescue volunteers supported by Amateur Radio Emergency Communications located the group shortly after midnight.

"The group arrived in the car park at 2am in good health despite some miserable weather conditions."

Police thanked the volunteers and reminded outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful that a lack of light "can change everything".