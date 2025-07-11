Canterbury highway closed amid high winds

Part of a Canterbury highway is closed due to fallen trees as strong winds buffet parts of the region.

Part of State Highway 75 between Christchurch and Akaroa is closed from Little River to French Farm, near Irwell St, the NZ Transport Agency said tonight.

Road users were advised to avoid the area or delay their journey.

Banks Peninsula is under an orange strong wind warning from 6pm on Friday until 3am on Saturday.

MetService is forecasting severe gale northeasterlies gusting to 120kmh in exposed places.

"Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

Earlier, high winds knocked out power to Banks Peninsula and some southern Christchurch suburbs.

Lines company Orion said it had restored power to about a third of the 98 affected properties in Barrys Bay, Cooptown, Hill Top and Little River.

It expected to restore power to another 200 properties in Halswell, Ladbrooks, Lansdowne, Marleys Hill and Tai Tapu before 6pm.

- RNZ and APL