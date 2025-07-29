One in every 1000 NZers without shelter: Salvation Army

A makeshift shelter on Hobson St in central Auckland. Photo: RNZ

New data released today by the Salvation Army shows 1 in every 1000 people in New Zealand is currently without shelter.

The Salvation Army said other alarming trends included 14 in every 1000 people live in housing considered uninhabitable, and that 57,000 women are experiencing homelessness.

They said homelessness had increased across nearly all communities, with no area showing a decline.

Housing has also become the second most pressing concern for young adults aged 18-34, while reported crimes against people who are homeless have increased by 81 percent.

The survey involved frontline housing and homelessness organisations across the country, including The Salvation Army, Community Housing Aotearoa, and Housing First Auckland Backbone, Kāhui Tū Kaha, Christchurch Methodist Mission, DCM and Wellington City Mission. The data also included information obtained through OIA requests and other sources.

Lieutenant Colonel Ian Hutson, mission officer for The Salvation Army Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit said while the group acknowledges the government's increased engagement with the issue around housing, a coordinated response was desperately needed.

"We all need to be working towards having enough affordable housing for everyone to live with dignity, in a warm, safe, dry home.

"Yet, what we are seeing across our cities and regions is the impact of our housing deficit: an unparalleled disruption that is affecting our most vulnerable people and whānau."

The Salvation Army said difficulty in accessing emergency housing had added to the issue with a 386 percent rise since August 2024 in Ministry of Social Development (MSD) rejections citing that people had "contributed to their own homelessness".

Hutson called on MSD to be more flexible and remove barriers to emergency housing.

"These findings confirm what our frontline teams are seeing every day - more people facing housing stress, and many struggling to access the support they need. An immediate response from government is required to address immediate needs, as well as a longer-term strategy. At a very minimum, we need to ensure that all people who are experiencing homelessness can access a home, facilities and support.

"There are clear opportunities for constructive change. By retaining and strengthening access to emergency housing, investing in proven short, medium and long-term support services, and, with government funding for more coordinated and consistent data collection we can better support people in need and work towards permanent solutions."

The Salvation Army said following the survey they're urging the government to "increase the availability of good quality housing, facilities and support services across the country."

"Review restrictions and criteria for emergency housing grants, allowing frontline discretion to avoid pushing people into homelessness.

"Invest in evidence-based proven housing programmes that address both short-term need and long-term stability - including mental health, addiction, and social support services.

"Fund and support regular national data collection through community-led research initiatives.

"Commit to a long-term, bipartisan national housing and homelessness strategy, grounded in Te Tiriti principles and supported by sustained funding."