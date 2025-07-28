Record-breaking haul of LSD seized

More than 40,000 tabs of LSD were found. Photo: NZ Police

A record-breaking quantity of LSD with a street value of more than $1 million has been seized in Auckland.

More than 40,000 tabs of the illicit substance were found when police executed four search warrants across the city last week.

It came as a result of an investigation into the importation and supply of class A drugs from the United States into New Zealand.

The largest LSD seizure previously seen here was in 2000 when police seized two separate hauls of 14,000 tabs each.

A 30-year-old man is facing several drug charges including for possession and supply of cocaine and LSD, while a 25-year-old man has been charged with importing cocaine.