Luxon booed by netball fans at final

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appears to have been booed by spectators at the ANZ Premiership netball finals over the weekend.

Luxon was on stage to present awards after the final game.

Loud jeers from the crowd could be heard as Luxon was introduced, video from the official broadcast shows.

What prompted the crowd's reaction is unclear.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon presents the trophy to Erikana Pedersen of the Mainland Tactix after the ANZ Premiership final in Auckland yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

The Mainland Tactix broke their ANZ Premiership drought, dethroning two-time defending champions Northern Mystics 58-46 in the grand final at Auckland's Trusts Arena.

Comment has been requested from the prime minister's office.

He is due to speak to reporters at the Beehive about 4pm for this regular post-Cabinet press conference.