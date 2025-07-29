Desperate Aussie companies trying to lure Kiwi workers

Northern Territory industry leaders have been hunting for Kiwi workers at job expos in New Zealand. Photo: Getty

Australian companies say they are not trying to poach NZ's workforce, but anybody who does fancy upping sticks for 'Straya's Northern Territory is being fair dinkum promised a chunk a' change that would make your Kiwi colleagues mad as a cut snake.

Northern Territory industry leaders were at an Auckland job expo over the weekend to extol the virtues of the vast region of Australia.

There were stalls looking to recruit police and corrections officers, hospitality workers, health professionals, tourism operators and construction and infrastructure workers.

A number of Kiwis visiting the expo told Checkpoint the better pay and better work opportunities were tempting.

But what will it mean for New Zealand's already declining workforce if they take up the offer?

For Kiwis across the motu, it can be a dispiriting daily grind: apply for jobs, often receive no reply and when they do land an interview, queues of people are lining up for the same job. It can take hundreds of applications, and often many months, before something finally comes through.

The unemployment rate in New Zealand is at a four-year high at 5.1 percent, so it is very competitive out there.

But in Australia's Northern Territory, they are desperate for people to join their workforce and they have got Kiwis in their sights.

On Saturday morning at Auckland's Manukau Due Drop events centre, the expo was bustling with hundreds of students, job hunters and people just looking for a change.

They told Checkpoint finding a job in Aotearoa has become increasingly difficult.

"I'm looking for other work at the moment and there's literally nothing out there, thousands of people applying for jobs that I wouldn't usually apply for.

"A lot of people have applied for jobs - you see 150 people have applied, 200 people and you'll still be waiting for an answer."

The Northern Territory's allure lies in its higher salaries, more job opportunities and the possibility of buying a home there.

"I'm renting a two-bedroom house here for $550. At the same time when I see my sister she's in Alice Springs, she's renting a two-bedroom house for $350.

"I feel really bad going into a job that pays so little, and I've studied so hard, where there's like a $20,000 difference if I start here or if I start there."

Damien Charles from the Northern Territory Information and Communication Technology and Digital Services industry said there was a wider range of opportunities in the sector.

A $30-40,000 pay bump also did not hurt.

"Having listened to a number of people come through they're quite downcast about ICT and digital sector here in New Zealand, it's quite hard to get into the market even for people with existing skills and experience."

Andrew Craven from the Northern Territory Police said they were looking for new recruits to join the police and experienced police who might want a change in scenery.

First-year constables earn a salary of $111,000 compared to $83,000 here. After five years in the force that increases to $121,000 in Northern Territory, compared with $91,000 here.

There is also a housing allowance of up to $34,000 for officers jumping the ditch.

Craven said there were many similarities between the Northern Territory and New Zealand police forces.

"We speak to the New Zealand Police a lot because we interview experienced police, particularly in the Northern Island, I think they have very similar problems."

Dr Tanzil Rahman - Member of the Parliament of the Northern Territory for Fong Lim in Darwin's east - made the trip to New Zealand to help snag some Kiwi workers.

He said the Northen Territory offered a different lifestyle, better pay, a higher-quality housing market and a warmer climate.

"We know that New Zealanders are keen on Australia and do move to Australia and if you're looking for meaningful work opportunities that are well remunerated than again the north of Australia is a really good option."

But for some Kiwis, the grass was not greener.

"Australia's way too hot and there's too much drama there," said one.

"People don't realise that in New Zealand we look after our retirees a lot better than they do in Australia."

"I was offered about 1.7 times about what I would earn here in New Zealand. But what I love here about people in New Zealand is the people and the culture. We moved here when I was young from South Africa, so I call New Zealand my home and I'll stay," said another

"We've got the most beautiful scenery in the world, great people and a wonderful future. I'd stay here," said a third.

The Northern Territory job expos were held in Christchurch and Auckland over the past two weekends hosting jobs and information sessions for Kiwis keen to get a glimpse on life and work.