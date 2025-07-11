Council slashes funding for sister cities scheme

A delegation from Kumagaya, Japan, visited Invercargill in February as part of the council's sister city relationship. Photo: supplied

An Invercargill council manager has given a glowing review of sister city relationships despite a large cut to the programme’s budget.In May, the council opted to significantly reduce its sister city spend as part of annual plan changes, dropping the budget from $50,000 to $10,000.

It means a proposed trip to Suqian in China is likely off the cards.

The smaller sum was put aside for hosting, gifts, food and support to the Kumagaya Friendship Association - a connection to the council’s other sister city in Japan.

Despite the funding cut, council manager governance and legal Michael Morris was steadfast in his support of sister cities.

He told Local Democracy Reporting the relationships were mutually beneficial because of the shared understanding and respect they built between communities.

“We are grateful to have established bonds of friendship with the people of Kumagaya and Suqian, and appreciate that together our communities can both celebrate and share in times of sadness,” Morris said.

“Council holds its sister city relationships in deep regard and esteem.”

The community was “all the more richer” for its relationship with Kumagaya which had allowed for school exchanges, Morris added.

A total of $45,170 was spent on the sister city relationship with the Japanese city this term.

That included $33,459 for a 2023 trip marking the 30-year anniversary, and $11,711 for hosting five councillors earlier this year.

Nothing was spent on the relationship with Suqian during the current term.

Partnerships with sister cities were established for set periods and the recent cut did not mean the council was breaking its relationship, Morris said.

The move had been made under the annual plan in a bid to keep rates down.

Sister city relationships have been discussed at the council on several occasions in recent times.

In July 2024, the council debated whose turn it was to visit Suqian.

Earlier that year, it came to light $750 was spent on a suitcase during a July 2023 trip to Kumagaya for the purpose of transporting gifts.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air