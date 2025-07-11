Teens arrested over South D dairy raid

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a brazen Dunedin dairy robbery, police say.

Stolen items which included tray of energy drinks, some lighters, cigarette paper, chewing gum, lollies and spare change was found at a South Dunedin address today, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Balmoral Dairy owner Chris Au Yeung told the Otago Daily Times the Hillside Rd business was burgled in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two masked people could be seen moving quickly around the dairy and attempting to open the cash register on CCTV.

He believed the burglary was unplanned.

Mr Au Yeung estimated the burglars took less than $100 worth of products.

An intruder wearing a blue mask was one of two burglars caught on camera breaking into the Balmoral Dairy, in South Dunedin, in the early hours of the morning yesterday. Photo: supplied

However, the mess left behind was ‘‘crazy’’ and ‘‘unnecessary’’, he said.

Mr Au Yeung said at the time he believed the burglars were secondary school students, but not from the neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in relation to the burglary.

He was charged with committing burglary with a weapon, and appeared in the Dunedin Youth Court on Thursday morning.

Today, after executing a search warrant, the second 15-year-old boy was arrested in relation to the burglary.

He was charged with committing burglary with a weapon, and would appear in Dunedin Youth Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz