Canterbury no longer in clover

A lot of white clover seed has been lost because of sprouting. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Canterbury’s white clover crop has borne the brunt of heavy rain with estimated losses as high as 40% spelling trouble for northern hemisphere markets.

New Zealand is the largest producer of white clover seed — supplying nearly half of the global seed crop — and much of that comes from this province.

Federated Farmers Arable vice-chairman David Birkett said the clover harvest was one of the crops most affected by last month’s rain because it flowered close to the ground.

A lot of sprouting had meant the seed had germinated and was now lost for seed production, he said.

He said seed losses varied from paddocks completely written-off — and only good for feeding stock — to lower losses.

"So the losses have been quite wide-ranging with some write-offs and some near normal crops. We are just trying to work it out now, but our gut feeling is it’s probably 30% to 40%. It’s still hard to tell as people are just harvesting now."

He said the only positive for growers was that prices would rise as the losses would impact world supplies.

Mr Birkett said growers had begun negotiating prices already with companies.

"It will mean the price will go up."

The price had risen from last year as it was in short supply and that was before the rain event.

He said growers could expect clover losses of $5000 to $6000 per hectare.

An average certified paddock was 11ha to 12ha, so they would be down about $60,000 for the uninsured crop, he said.

Mr Birkett estimates he was out of pocket by $50,000 to $100,000, but will know more when the clover harvest is completed in about two weeks.

