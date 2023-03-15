Celebrating our rural champions

Otago Daily Times and Rural Life are launching Year of the Farmer, a celebration of the South Island’s farmers and growers. Nominations can be made at www.odt.co.nz/rural-life/yotf PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Back in January, I wrote a thing.

That’s not unusual, given it is what I do, but this article had particular significance for me as someone who is unashamedly passionate about the rural sector yet rarely publicly voices their own opinion.

I suggested New Zealand should make 2023 the Year of the Farmer, a celebration of the country’s food-producing champions, to help restore pride in being a farmer.

Otherwise, I feared, there would be no incentive for the next generation — or even the current generation — to farm the land.

It generated an extraordinary response which came from many quarters; from rural and urban folk, from local government representatives and from business people.

One farming couple spoke of their bewilderment at the strength and raft of opinion against the food-producing sector.

They wrote: "If our critics could only see that all we do, each day, is work for the best outcomes for our animals and the land, I wonder if they would change their tunes?"

But words are meaningless without action.

And so the Otago Daily Times and Rural Life are proudly launching Year of the Farmer, a celebration of the South Island’s farmers and growers.

Officially launched at the Wanaka A&P Show at the weekend, rural communities and groups are being asked to nominate their rural champions; the people who make their community a better place to live while sustainably contributing to the New Zealand economy.

The aim is simple: to acknowledge the contribution of farmers and the importance of the primary sector and to salute our food- and fibre-producing heroes.

We are on the hunt for an outstanding South Island farmer or grower who demonstrates environmental, economic and social sustainability and makes a positive contribution to their rural community.

There is a great opportunity for businesses and organisations to show their support for the rural sector by becoming involved in the campaign.

Throughout the year, Allied Press publications will also feature positive stories about farmers and growers.

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Nominations close on April 28 and a selection of the top nominees will be profiled in a special issue tabloid in August before five finalists are chosen by a judging panel.

The winner will be announced in October.

The winner will receive a prize package which includes the ultimate Wanaka experience — in conjunction with Wanaka A&P Show — and more than $10,000 worth of prizes.

So put on your thinking caps, identify the rural heroes in your community and let us together show our gratitude to our local food producers who are outstanding in their field.

Nominations can be made at www.odt.co.nz/rural-life/yotf

sally.rae@alliedpress.co.nz