District's young farmers compete

Young farmers from the Otago region put their skills to the test at the district competition for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest, held at the South Otago A&P Show in Balclutha last Saturday.

Twelve competitors were put through a range of modules which included both practical and theoretical expertise.

The modules included making a fire and cooking pikelets, stock judging, fitness testing, engineering, fencing and other tasks.

Event convener and member of the Clinton Young Farmers' club Emma Sutherland has been involved in Young Farmers for more than 10 years and said these competitions were the best place to learn.

''Just learn ... especially if it's your first go, you can recognise your strengths and weaknesses and work on them.''

After completing the modules, the top eight

were selected for a buzzer round where they were quizzed on their general knowledge.

The top four were then selected to compete at the Otago/Southland Regional Final, in Milton in February.