Wednesday, 28 November 2018

District's young farmers compete

    By Ella Stokes
    1. Rural life
    2. Other News
    James Robson, of the Teviot Valley Young Farmers Club, gives it his all during the "gut buster'' module. Photo: Ella Stokes
    James Robson, of the Teviot Valley Young Farmers Club, gives it his all during the "gut buster'' module. Photo: Ella Stokes
    Anna Hughes, of the Te Anau Young Farmers Club, tries to name different types of wool.
    Anna Hughes, of the Te Anau Young Farmers Club, tries to name different types of wool.
    Tom Blackmore, of the Teviot Valley Young Farmers Club, tries to name the different types of fertiliser. He went on to win the Otago district competition.
    Tom Blackmore, of the Teviot Valley Young Farmers Club, tries to name the different types of fertiliser. He went on to win the Otago district competition.
    The top four Young Farmers from the Otago District competition who will go on to compete at the regional competition in February 2019, are (from left) Tom Blackmore 1st, James Robson 2nd, Linton Palmer 3rd and Luke Templeton 4th.
    The top four Young Farmers from the Otago District competition who will go on to compete at the regional competition in February 2019, are (from left) Tom Blackmore 1st, James Robson 2nd, Linton Palmer 3rd and Luke Templeton 4th.
    The champion in the experienced handler class was Victoria Kelly (15, right), and Ashley Wendelgest (13, left) was reserve champion. The event was judged by Bridget Lowry (centre). Photo: Katy Button
    The champion in the experienced handler class was Victoria Kelly (15, right), and Ashley Wendelgest (13, left) was reserve champion. The event was judged by Bridget Lowry (centre). Photo: Katy Button

    Young farmers from the Otago region put their skills to the test at the district competition for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest, held at the South Otago A&P Show in Balclutha last Saturday.

    Twelve competitors were put through a range of modules which included both practical and theoretical expertise.

    The modules included making a fire and cooking pikelets, stock judging, fitness testing, engineering, fencing and other tasks.

    Event convener and member of the Clinton Young Farmers' club Emma Sutherland has been involved in Young Farmers for more than 10 years and said these competitions were the best place to learn.

    ''Just learn ... especially if it's your first go, you can recognise your strengths and weaknesses and work on them.''

    After completing the modules, the top eight

    were selected for a buzzer round where they were quizzed on their general knowledge.

    The top four were then selected to compete at the Otago/Southland Regional Final, in Milton in February.

    Southern Rural Life
    Comment now

    Add a Comment