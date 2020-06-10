Environment Southland investigates deputy chairman

Lloyd McCallum

Environment Southland is investigating its deputy chairman after a complaint over his farming practises.

Environment Southland is remaining tight-lipped after today's announcement that Lloyd McCallum has temporarily stood down.

In a statement today, Cr McCallum said he was made aware last Friday that a complaint had been laid about some cows near a river on his property.

As a result, he made the decision to stand down from his role on the council's regulatory committee while the complaint was being investigated.

‘‘I will be making no further comment on the matter while the investigation is under way," he said.

An Environment Southland spokeswoman today said the council was unable to comment on the specifics of the complaint while it was being investigated.