Multiple injuries in five-vehicle crash near Tekapo

Seven people have been injured in a crash involving at least five vehicles on Tekapo-Twizel Rd (SH8) this morning.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the crash at about 10.15am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were responding with two ambulances and a first response unit.

"We are currently on scene assessing seven patients in total.

"One is in a moderate condition and six are in a minor condition."

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the crash had closed SH8, between the Lake Pukaki viewpoint and Lake Tekapo township.

The area is often hampered by icy conditions during winter months.

Nearby Mt Cook village was sitting at a frigid -7.2degC at about 10am, and there are reports of black ice and fog in the area.

NZTA placed temporary speed limits in place in high-risk areas of SH8 earlier this week. - APL