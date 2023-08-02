Farmer nominations narrowed down to 52

The Otago Daily Times and Rural Life have been overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm for the 2023 Year of the Farmer initiative, which celebrates the South Island’s food and fibre-producing champions.

ODT rural and business editor Sally Rae said screeds of nominations were received, covering the length of the South Island, and they made for heartwarming reading.

‘‘They reflected exactly why we implemented this initiative; to showcase the work of farmers to create an environmentally, economically and socially sustainable future while also making a positive contribution to their rural communities.’’

The nominations have been narrowed down to 52 — representing the weeks of the year — and they will be profiled by Ms Rae and her team of rural journalists in a special publication, which will be published on August 30.

A judging panel will select the five finalists. The panel comprises of Ms Rae and 2018 Dairy Woman of the Year, rural women’s mental health advocate and Southland dairy farmer Loshni Manikam, media personality and Central Otago farmer Matt Chisholm and a representative from environmental consultancy Landpro.

The finalists will then be profiled at length, each week, in the Otago Daily Times before one outstanding rural champion will be named as the winner of the Year of the Farmer in October.

The winner will receive a prize pack valued at $10,000, including a special Wanaka experience in conjunction with the Wanaka A& P Association. Speight's has also come to the party — literally — and will provide a Community Shout for the winner, while Silver Fern Farms will be cranking up the barbecue.

‘‘We would also like to welcome our newest sponsors, Beef + Lamb NZ in association with the Southern South Island Farmer Council.’’