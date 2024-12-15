Ghostly scene at site of deadly Lindt siege 10 years on

Pedestrians walk past and stand out the front of the Lindt Chocolate Cafe located at Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia. File photo: Getty Images

A scene of quiet reflection marks Sydney's Martin Place, exactly ten years to the day after a gunman entered a popular cafe on the strip, armed with a gun and explosives.

A decade ago, religious extremist Man Haron Monis walked into the Lindt Cafe with a gun in his backpack, sat down at a table and ordered a slice of chocolate cheesecake.

Sixteen hours later, he and two of his hostages would be killed after a deadly shootout that was broadcast into living rooms across the nation.

Sunday marks the 10-year anniversary of the beginning of the siege, where Monis took 18 people hostage.

Ten years on, three lone flower bouquets remain at the site to remember the events of December 15, 2014.

Wendy Nguyen passes through on her way to work at a salon nearby.

Two bunches of flowers lay on the ground at the site of a permanent memorial honouring the lives of Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson at Martin Place. 33-year-old cafe manager Tori Johnson and 38-year-old Sydney barrister Katrina Dawson were killed along with the gunman following 17-hour siege in at the Lindt Cafe in December 2014. File photo: Getty Images

"I just remember feeling terrified for the people who were trapped inside," the 28-year-old tells AAP.

"I walk past here most days on my way to work so I've stopped today to think about what it must have been like.

"It could have happened to anyone ... it could have happened to me."

The unfolding horror was seared into the memories of millions.

At gunpoint, Monis forced hostages to call police and media organisations, falsely warning that he had placed bombs around the city, including in his backpack, and that it was an attack by Islamic State.

Cafe workers were made to press their hands to the windows while holding up a flag depicting the shahada, a Muslim declaration of faith.

The images of the terrified hostages standing at the windows for hours were widely broadcast.

A permanent memorial honouring the lives of Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson at Martin Place comprises of 210 individual boxes with flowers embedded in the granite pavement. File photo: Getty Images

Monis eventually fatally shot cafe manager Tori Johnson, while barrister Katrina Dawson was killed by stray police bullet fragments in the final moments of the siege.

After the tragedy, a sea of flowers washed over Martin Place, as family, friends and onlookers remembered the pair who were killed.

The cafe is now a Dan Murphy's wine cellar and a permanent exhibition is embedded into the concrete in Martin Place, with small flowers set into the pavement behind glass frames.

On Monday, the NSW government erected a commemorative exhibition, displaying photos of the sea of flowers behind panels.

Premier Chris Minns will lay a wreath at the site to commemorate the lives lost on Monday.

An 18-month-long inquest after the siege delivered a string of criticisms, including that NSW Police did not act quickly enough, the gunman should not have been allowed out on bail at the time of the siege, calls for help from the hostages went unanswered and victims' families were treated insensitively.

Coroner Michael Barnes also made a series of recommendations, many of which have been adopted into law and have changed the way Australia deals with domestic terrorist threats.