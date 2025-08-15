Storm causes chaos in China after slamming Taiwan

Vehicles stand partially submerged in water amidst heavy rainfall in Foshan, China. Photo: Social media via Reuters

Tropical storm Podul dumped torrential rain on southern China and caused widespread disruption in Hong Kong after tearing through Taiwan and leaving 143 people injured.

In Hong Kong, the hearing of media tycoon and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai was cancelled after authorities put in place their highest-level "black" rainstorm warning. Outpatient clinics had reduced opening hours and schools were shut for the day.

In southern China, still reeling from record downpours last week, airports reported cancellation rates of around 20%, according to data from Flightmaster, as Podul pelted parts of the provinces of Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi with more than 70 mm (2.76 inches) of rain an hour.

Over a third of flights to Quanzhou - a key textile, footwear and apparel export hub - were cancelled, with analysts warning extreme weather events increasingly pose a threat to growth in the world's second-largest economy.

China has been battling with record rainfall in its north and south as well as prolonged heatwaves in its interior. The government on Thursday announced 430 million yuan ($US59.9 million) in fresh funding for disaster relief, taking the total allocated since April to at least 5.8 billion yuan.

"It's been raining constantly, and raining really heavily," said Cara Liang, a 25-year-old visitor to Hong Kong from China's neighbouring Guangdong province.

"Many places in mainland China have experienced flooding, which hasn't been good for anyone," she told Reuters in the Asian financial centre's business district.

In nearby Macau, rainfall of nearly 110mm poured on some parts of the city in one hour, its meteorological bureau said on Thursday. It warned of flooding in low-lying areas with heavy rain forecast to persist.

Schools in Macau were shut on Thursday afternoon and residents were urged to stay indoors, local authorities in the former Portuguese colony said.

Podul made landfall on the coast of China's southeastern province of Fujian at 00:30 on Thursday (local time), having weakened from a typhoon to a tropical storm after lashing Taiwan with winds of up to 191kmh.

Its residual vortex is now wreaking havoc in southern China as it moves northwest at a speed of 30-35kmh.

"Authorities need to be extra ready," said Chim Lee, a senior analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit. "There's growing evidence that we're seeing more intense and slower-moving tropical cyclones.

"China's southern coast is set for economic disruptions of all kinds. Most institutions in the region are fairly well prepared, but there also seems to be a subtle northward shift in where cyclones reach their peak intensity - these places need to keep a sharper eye out."

Over one million cubic meters of water, the equivalent of 400 Olympic-sized swimming pools, was discharged from a reservoir in eastern Guangdong on Wednesday to free up space in anticipation of further heavy rain, state media reported.

Authorities in Guangdong's Meizhou closed all the highways on Thursday morning due to the downpour, while the high-speed railway linking the high-tech hubs of Shenzhen and Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province was suspended.

Hong Kong saw its heaviest August rainfall since 1884 last week, while in Guangdong, 75,000 people were evacuated as 622.6mm of rain fell on the provincial capital Guangzhou between August 2 and 6 - nearly three times the city’s August average - leaving at least seven dead.