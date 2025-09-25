Drones shut down another Danish airport

Aalborg Airport in Denmark is the latest to be affected by drone sightings. Photo: YouTube

Denmark's Aalborg airport is closed due to drones in its airspace, a spokesperson for the airport says, two days after the country's main Copenhagen airport was shut over sightings that rattled European aviation.

On Tuesday, Denmark said the drones that halted flights at Copenhagen airport for four hours were the most serious attack yet on its critical infrastructure and linked them to a series of suspected Russian drone incursions and other disruptions across Europe.

Authorities in Norway also shut the airspace at Oslo airport for three hours on Monday evening after a drone was seen.

Norwegian and Danish authorities are in close contact over the Copenhagen and Oslo incidents but their investigation has not yet established a connection, Norway's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Eurocontrol, which oversees European air traffic control, said arrivals and departures at Aalborg airport would be at a "zero rate" until 4am on Thursday (GMT) due to drone activity in the vicinity.

Police for the Northern Danish city wrote in a post on social media platform X that drones had been observed near the airport and they were investigating further on site.

The spokesperson for Aalborg airport declined to comment on the number of drones in question.

Four flights were affected, he said, including two SAS planes, one Norwegian and one KLM flight.