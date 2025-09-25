Big sinkhole swallows Bangkok street

Part of a road in Bangkok has collapsed, leaving a large sinkhole that disrupted traffic, damaged infrastructure and prompted evacuations in the surrounding area.

There were no casualties but three vehicles were damaged by the collapse on Wednesday, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said.

Officials believe it was caused by construction work on an underground train station in the Thailand capital, he said.

A ute teeters as the road collapses around it near Vajira Hospital in Bangkok. PHOTO: AP

Videos of the moment of the collapse show the face of the road slowly sinking down, pulling down several electricity poles and damaging water pipes.

Cars tried to back away as the hole grew larger and completely severed the four-lane road. One edge of the hole stopped right in front of a police station, exposing its underground structure.

A nearby hospital said it would close the outpatient services for two days.

Bangkok city officials said the hospital’s structure was not affected, but people were ordered to be evacuated from the police station and other nearby buildings.

Officials also cut electricity and water in the area.

Chadcharts said authorities were working to fix the hole as fast as they could amid concerns that a heavy rain could cause further damage.

Bangkok is in a monsoon season.