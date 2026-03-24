No tsunami expected after massive quake near Tonga

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A tsunami was not expected after a deep 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the Tonga islands on Tuesday, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC).

"There is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the earth," PTWC said.

The quake was at a depth of nearly 238 km (148 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake's epicentre was over 150 km from the town of Neiafu in Tonga, the USGS added.