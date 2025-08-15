China's favourite 'ugly' products celebrated

The exhibition features a tower of cat pillows. Photo: Reuters

From sandals inspired by cabbage leaves to a tower of misshapen cat pillows, a new exhibition in Hangzhou is celebrating the weirdest and most aesthetically unappealing products available for sale online in China.

The 'Era of Uglies Has Arrived' exhibition, organised for the first time this year by Alibaba-owned 9988.HK e-commerce giant Taobao, spotlights more than 300 products that have won or been shortlisted for the platform's annual Ugly Stuff Competition, also known as the Uglies Award.

Yu Hu, project lead for the Uglies Award, said the Era of Uglies attracted more than 3000 visitors a day during its run from late July to mid-August.

"Ugly" products on Taobao have generated more than 100 million yuan ($NZ23.5 million) in sales since 2020, according to Alibaba, with Yu estimating current growth rates for the sector in the "double or triple digits."

A cabbage leaf inspired sandal. Photo: Reuters

Younger consumers are fuelling the popularity of these unprepossessing products because they want to express their individuality, Yu added.

As the economy languishes, they are also looking for affordable luxuries, a phenomenon known as emotional consumption.

"In recent years, emotional consumption has become more and more of a 'blue ocean', meaning it’s becoming increasingly popular, turning into a new (spending) track," Yu said.

Ugly-cute accessory Labubu is a well-known example of the phenomenon, sparking a global buying frenzy with its wide eyes and toothy grin, and winning celebrity fans including Rihanna and Sir David Beckham.

For some visitors, the exhibition was a reflection on the meaning of beauty, while others saw it as a lesson in creative thinking.

"Ugliness is another form of beauty," said exhibition visitor Mei Duo, 55. "There's so much creativity, (it's) a special type of beauty."