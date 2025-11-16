Storm barrage lashing eastern Australia

Communities in two Australian states remain under threat from wild weather packing hailstones, heavy rain and destructive winds.

Severe thunderstorms could continue to lash parts of New South Wales and Queensland on Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall or hailstones were possible, meteorologist Angus Hines said.

"From Port Macquarie northwards across the border into much of eastern and central Queensland, we could continue to see severe thunderstorms," he said.

"Where these storms do develop, they could bring some pretty significant weather impact with them."

Power outages, travel and transport delays, flash flooding, road closures and damage to cars and property are possible.

"We've seen that happen many times in the last few weeks," Mr Hines said.

Eastern Australia has been pummelled by wild weather in recent weeks.

Giant hail up to 9cm wide damaged homes and shattered car windows in Queensland earlier in November.

Nine people were injured, with several taken to hospitals for treatment, as power was cut to thousands of homes.

On Saturday, severe thunderstorms lashed southeast Queensland, with more than 50mm of rain recorded in 30 minutes at multiple locations west of Brisbane.

Almost 3000 properties were without power in southeast Queensland at 9pm on Saturday, according to Energex.

Large hail up to 7cm in diameter fell in the tiny town of Silverspur, about 60km southwest of Stanthorpe, according to Higgins Storm Chasing's Facebook page.

The group's social media posts also showed flash flooding in the Scenic Rim Region and several fallen trees near Coffs Harbour in NSW.

The storms are expected to move off the coast on Sunday.