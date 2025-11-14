Deadly heat sparks huge funding for health research

A man cools off in Rome's Barcaccia fountain during a heatwave in July where temperatures reached 40°C. Photo: Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With more than a half-million people worldwide dying from heat-related causes every year, a group of philanthropies is putting multimillions of dollars into developing life-saving solutions as global temperatures continue to rise.

The funding of $US300 million ($NZ527 million) announced this week at the COP30 climate negotiations in Brazil, is aimed at developing data and figuring out the best investments for tackling rising risks from extreme heat, air pollution and infectious disease.

“We are a philanthropy. We can't just keep plugging holes and resuscitating a dying model of development,” said Estelle Willie, the director of health policy and communications at The Rockefeller Foundation, one of the funders.

“So what we are trying to do is through our philanthropy capital, we can start testing and validating new solutions through this work and coming together,” she said.

Separately, COP30 host Brazil launched an initiative called the Belem Health Action Plan to encourage countries to monitor and coordinate climate-related health policy across their various ministries and departments.

That effort is part of Brazil's broader focus at the United Nations climate talks on bolstering countries' ability to prepare for - and adapt to - worsening climate impacts including floods, fires, drought, storms and hurricanes.

The newly pledged $US300 million adds to the $US1 billion-$US2 billion being spent in public money toward researching climate-related health impacts, according to a 2023 study in PLOS journal.

Experts said far more is still needed.

“Progress on health is declining,” Willie said in an interview with Reuters. “We've had hard-fought wins in health through technology, through the global health system. But climate change is literally making every single problem and global health worse right now.”

An October report in The Lancet scientific journal estimates the yearly number of deaths from heat-related causes worsened by climate change at nearly 550,000.

Another 150,000 annual deaths can be linked to air pollution, often from the burning of fossil fuels but also from worsening wildfires, the report said, while some infectious diseases are also rising. Reported cases of dengue fever are also up 49% since the 1950s, it said.

UN agencies in August estimated about half the world’s population, or more than 3.3 billion people, are already struggling with the rising heat.

"The warnings from scientists on climate change have become reality. And it is clear that not all people are affected equally," said John-Arne Røttingen, chief executive of the Wellcome Trust, another funder.

The most vulnerable are children, pregnant women, older people and outdoor workers, along with "those communities with the least resources to respond," he said.

Other funders in the newly announced Climate and Health Funders Coalition include the Gates Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies and IKEA Foundation.

Another 27 philanthropies have signed on but have yet to commit funds.