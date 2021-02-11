Farmers to discuss further protests at Waimumu meeting

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
More than 500 people are at the meeting at The Woolshed Function Centre on the Southern Field Days site in Waimumu.
The meeting is run by farmer’s group, Groundswell.
The group was formed after farmers drove more than 100 tractors through central Gore in October last year to protest the new rules, which were introduced a month earlier.
A petition seeking a rewrite of the rules had received more than 2500 signatures.
The group is seeking a rewrite of the Ministry for the Environment's new National Environmental Standards for Freshwater which aims to improve freshwater quality and widen the range of activities requiring resource consents and tighten conditions for many existing consents.
Groundswell spokesman and dairy farmer Bryce McKenzie, of Pomahaka, speaking to the Otago Daily Times before the meeting at 4pm today, said catchment groups and regional councils should be setting the regulations.
“There no one-size-fits-all for the whole of New Zealand.”
Farmers who had registered online to attend the meeting were asked if they would pay into a “fighting fund to support farmers who are using best practices but are prosecuted under these unworkable rules?” and if they would be prepared to withhold any rates to any regional council which enforces the new rules.
More “rolling tractor protests” were planned for next month, the questionnaire said.
Speakers at the meeting include North Otago farmer and environmentalist Jane Smith.
- Read more in tomorrow’s ODT.
Comments
The heart of the farmers objection is money. Specifically their money, they don't want to spend any. It really is that simple. All this talk of unworkable rules is a smokescreen to hide their greed.
They, their parents, their great grandparents a possibly the great greats have exploited the resources without a thought to sustainability or conservation and they want to continue doing so.
Well... The good times are over. The countries that you want to sell your exports too are now requiring their suppliers to demonstrate, provide evidence, that the animals and produce coming off NZ farms were grown using sustainable farming methods. If we can't demonstrate that they won't buy our products.
Farmers, get your act together and start changing your ways or you will lose your markets. You caused the problem that the regulations were set up to fix, you can pay for the solutions. Cut the cry baby whinging, put your hand in your pocket and get on with the job.
If it means that your piece of land becomes unprofitable then that's tough, do what the rest of us do when we're made redundant, retrain, move to new location and start over. What bunch of sooks.