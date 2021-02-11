Farmers to discuss further protests at Waimumu meeting

The crowd gathers for the meeting in Waimumu. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

Farmers are meeting near Gore to consider more protest action against controversial new freshwater rules.

More than 500 people are at the meeting at The Woolshed Function Centre on the Southern Field Days site in Waimumu.

The meeting is run by farmer’s group, Groundswell.

The group was formed after farmers drove more than 100 tractors through central Gore in October last year to protest the new rules, which were introduced a month earlier.

A petition seeking a rewrite of the rules had received more than 2500 signatures.

The group is seeking a rewrite of the Ministry for the Environment's new National Environmental Standards for Freshwater which aims to improve freshwater quality and widen the range of activities requiring resource consents and tighten conditions for many existing consents.

Groundswell spokesman Bryce McKenzie watches farmers enter a meeting at Waimumu today. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

Groundswell spokesman and dairy farmer Bryce McKenzie, of Pomahaka, speaking to the Otago Daily Times before the meeting at 4pm today, said catchment groups and regional councils should be setting the regulations.

“There no one-size-fits-all for the whole of New Zealand.”

Farmers who had registered online to attend the meeting were asked if they would pay into a “fighting fund to support farmers who are using best practices but are prosecuted under these unworkable rules?” and if they would be prepared to withhold any rates to any regional council which enforces the new rules.

More “rolling tractor protests” were planned for next month, the questionnaire said.

Speakers at the meeting include North Otago farmer and environmentalist Jane Smith.

- Read more in tomorrow’s ODT.