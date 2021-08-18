Impressive deliveries

Tanker and truck (pictured below) letterboxes designed and made by Kevin Jackson. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Lowcliffe farmer and creative tinkerer Kevin Jackson has a knack of taking junk or upcycled items and creating impressive things.

Nicknamed ‘‘MacGyver’’ by his mates for his inventive use of junk and discarded items, Mr Jackson’s latest design venture has resulted in some pretty spectacular rural letterboxes, which include a 3.5m long milk tanker with four slots for mail and a flat bed truck big enough to house five household mail boxes.

He has previously made letterboxes in the shape of giant rabbits, a helicopter, header, windrower and aeroplane.