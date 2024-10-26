Large fine for ill-treating ewe

A ewe had to be euthanised after becoming entangled in scrap fencing. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF PRIMARY INDUSTRIES

A sheep had to be put down after a Morven farmer allowed it to become entangled in scrap fencing wire.

Rodger Gilbert Lamb, 70, appeared in the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to one charge of ill-treating an animal.

The offence was punishable by up to 12 months’ imprisonment, a $50,000 fine, or both.

The court heard Lamb had run a substantial dairy farm in Morven for years, and was recently retired.

He had 20 sheep for weed and grass control around his property.

In August 2023, the Ministry of Primary Industries received a complaint regarding the welfare of Lamb’s sheep.

Animal welfare inspectors found Lamb’s sheep had access to multiple hazards including the adjoining road, railway tracks and a paddock described as a "junkyard".

In the paddock was old machinery, sheds, wire, broken fencing, corrugated iron and other materials which were potentially dangerous to the flock.

The inspectors issued a notice directing Lamb to take steps to prevent his sheep entering the identified hazardous areas by September 1, 2023.

About two weeks after that deadline, inspectors from the ministry revisited the property and found all of Lamb’s sheep on the road.

They also still had access to the "junkyard".

At the beginning of October 2023, on a further follow-up visit, inspectors found a ewe caught in metal wiring.

Its back legs were caught in badly tangled fencing wire in the "junkyard" forcing inspectors to cut the ewe free.

The ewe was in a poor condition, weak and was struggling to walk.

Deep wire cuts in its legs had left nerve damage, indicated the ewe had been stuck in the wire for a long time.

As a result, the ewe had to be euthanised.

Counsel Jay Lovely said Lamb had never come before the court.

He said it was possible the tangled sheep was out of Lamb’s "line of sight" while monitoring stock.

Judge Dominic Dravitzki said the offending warranted a stern response.

"There wasn’t timely attendance to its injury by you," he said.

"It needs to be a meaningful fine."

The judge fined Lamb $2250.

