Teen charged with killing Greymouth man named

Photo: RNZ

A teenager charged with murder days after police discovered a man dead at a Greymouth property can now be named.

This morning, Jamaal Henry, 16, appeared in the High Court at Christchurch, where Justice Jonathan Eaton confirmed name suppression had lapsed.

Henry was charged with murdering Donald Baikie after police were called on September 30 last year to a property on Chapel St, where they found the 67-year-old dead.

At an earlier appearance, the teen pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Eaton has scheduled a two-week jury trial in Greymouth on October 27.

While Justice Eaton granted NZME an application to photograph Henry, he has now deferred his decision to April 1 for a judicial conference, as electronic bail is still to be considered.

Justice Eaton suppressed the location of a proposed address for bail.

The court heard submissions on bail had been filed this morning.

Henry is being held at the Te Puna Waiō Tuhinapo Youth Justice Residence in Rolleston, Christchurch.

Family members were in court and waved to Henry, who appeared via audio-visual link from the youth justice residence.

Justice Eaton said that when the matter went to trial, the jury would consider issues of intent and whether there was an intervening assault.

- Al Williams, Open Justice reporter