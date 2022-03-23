From Lincoln University flatmates to shearers

Clinton shearer Jack Dobbie.

Shearers Brandon Coombe-Gray and Jack Dobbie went to Lincoln University, studying agriculture together.

"Then the woolshed stole us, with almost all of our flat members ending up shearing," Mr Coombe-Gray said.

"I am from a shearing whanau so it’s in my blood but I can go back to use my agricultural science degree after I retire from shearing."

At morning tea, Coombe-Gray could see he was on target to get his first 500. He had achieved his first 400 three weeks previously.

"We have been working big days doing ewes, seven days a week. I have been coming down here for eight years doing the main shear which ties in with the shearing circuit in the Hawke’s Bay."

He was quite happy to have done his 500 but found it physically quite hard with the size of the lambs.

Waipawa shearer Brandon Coombe-Gray.

A colder, wet day had also affected his ability to achieve his goal, but he was pleased he had made it.

"It has been very busy so I was not rested before I started, but I got good support from my partner and other shearers alongside," he said.

"It was a personal best for everyone, which is a kind of a record for them and a challenge accomplished.’

Mr Dobbie intended to keep shearing as long as he was enjoying it.

"I love the travelling around and go up north to Fagan country at Te Kuiti, in the King County as well as to Pukekohe, on an earlier circuit, where the sheep are smaller and easier to shear.

I am heading to Dannevirke in mid-April ... and will start there in May."

He had been shearing between three and four hundred ewes a day.

"It was my first 500 on lambs and there was extra motivation doing this tally alongside my mates.

It is one to remember."



JENNY CAMPBELL