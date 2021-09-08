Lockdown deliveries keep egg farmer busy

Hens at Brighton Gold Free Range Eggs in the Dunedin seaside suburb of Brighton last week. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A Dunedin egg farmer has been able to sell during alert levels by continuing a plan hatched during lockdown last year.

Brighton Gold Free Range Eggs owner Cavan Jenkinson and his hens laying eggs on his farm in Taieri Mouth Rd, south of Brighton, are an essential service.

During Alert Level 4 lockdown last year, he could supply some clients, such as Dunedin’s FreshChoice supermarkets, but the cafes he supplied had closed, stripping him of about half of his market.

To sell his surplus eggs, he began taking orders and delivering to homes in Dunedin.

After the restrictions lifted last year, he continued the delivery service and launched a website for orders.

He had been ‘‘very busy’’ during Alert Levels 3 and 4 this year.

‘‘This lockdown came at speed but we had a backup plan and processes in place to be an essential worker in lockdown.’’

He had delivered eggs to about 200 homes in Dunedin during lockdown this year.

‘‘Some of them more than once — people buy quite a bit when they are sitting at home.’’

A rise in people baking had increased the demand for eggs, he said.

He had given some eggs to Big Rock Primary School, Dunedin Night Shelter and some of his clients who were reopening their cafes in Alert Level 3.

‘‘All my other eggs have been sold, so my business has been unaffected.’’