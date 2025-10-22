Scholarships boost links to rural life

Danone Scholarship recipient and Blue Mountain College student Lucy Eason, of Moa Flat. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

West Otago high school student Lucy Eason will use a scholarship to continue "living and breathing farming".

The year 13 Blue Mountain College student was awarded the Danone Scholarship in the latest round of Agri Futures Scholarships.

The 17-year-old would use the $1000 to help pay for her Growing Future Farmers cadetship starting at Omarama Station in February next year.

She had been trying to decide between the cadetship or studying at Lincoln University.

Her love of the outdoors rather than sitting in a classroom swayed her decision.

Agri Futures Scholarship recipient and Tokomairiro High School student Charlotte Lennon, of Milton.

"Being more hands-on suits me. I enjoy getting my hands dirty and being out and about in the hills."

She was looking forward to living and working in another part of New Zealand and would take a horse with her.

As a coach at the Tapanui Pony Club for the past three years, she had mentored riders of all levels, from beginners to those advancing in showjumping.

She lives with her family on their sheep and beef property, Crown Rock Station, in Moa Flat.

Her connection to farming also includes gaining experience working with sheep, beef and deer on Wilden View farm for owner James Edgar for three years.

"I’ve lived and breathed farming my whole life and it’s something that I want to go further in."

New Zealand Rural Games Trust scholarship recipient and University of Otago student Harrison Dynes, of Waikoikoi.

Two other southerners were among the 14 young people from rural communities across New Zealand to be awarded Agri Futures Scholarships to support their studies and career ambitions in the agriculture sector and rural sports.

Tokomairiro High School year 13 student Charlotte Lennon, of Milton, said she would use her scholarship to study towards becoming a rural animal technician.

Her agricultural experience includes handling sheep, deer and cattle and her work experience includes fencing, drenching, tailing and vaccinating.

New Zealand Rural Games Trust scholarship recipient and University of Otago student Harrison Dynes, of Waikoikoi, was in his second year of a bachelor of sports management and development degree and he aimed to bridge the gap for rural youth participating in sport.

A New Zealand Under-23 netball triallist, he wants to leverage his degree to break down gender stereotypes in sports, and develop innovative, accessible fitness initiatives to bridge the geographical gap for rural youth.

