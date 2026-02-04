New fishing access points set up on Catlins River

Five new public fishing access points have been established on the upper Catlins River, Otago Fish & Game has announced.

In a statement, the organisation said the new access points in Cairn Rd around Wisp Hill followed a report that found the catchment to be in good health, while "poor legal access" was an issue for anglers.

Fish & Game ecologist Jayde Couper said a 2023 investigation showed the upper Catlins catchment was in good health. Brown trout, non-migratory galaxiids and kōura (freshwater crayfish) were found at nearly every survey site.

"Our investigation showed a healthy, self-sustaining trout population but a lack of formal marginal strips meant many anglers were likely trespassing inadvertently," Mr Couper said.

"By combining ecological data with a desktop review of access, we identified where the gaps were.

"These five new points ensure anglers can now reach the water legally and safely."

The new Catlins River access points can be found on Fish & Game’s online access map. — Allied Media