PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

The series Outstanding Outhouses features images of striking structures in the rural South. This week’s image is of a new mural on a wall of a public toilet block in Clinton.

The South Otago town, originally known as Popotunoa, was renamed in 1873 after the family name of British statesman Henry Clinton, the fifth Duke of Newcastle, who was Secretary of State of the Colonies between 1852 and 1854 and again between 1859 and 1864.