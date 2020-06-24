Polytech safety net for many

Kelly Gay

Otago Polytechnic’s Central Campus is likely to be a safety net for many people who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 economic downturn.

Central campus manager Kelly Gay said enrolments at the Central Campus had doubled compared to June last year.

He expected to see further growth in the next 18 months as more people considered retraining following redundancies because of Covid-19, particularly in Queenstown’s tourism and hospitality and associated industries.

In-house programme changes and the Government’s new funding initiatives including the free fees and the apprenticeship support programmes would also contribute to the increase in enrolments.

As well as being a training provider the polytech also had social obligations, Mr Gay said.

"Queenstown and Central Otago is ground zero for post Covid-19. Otago Polytechnic is part of the community, and we want to help that community.

"We have huge sympathy with what is going on in Queenstown and Central Otago so we are offering help to people to pivot their career into a new space."

The Central Campus is also planning to offer a bigger suite of programmes to provide training for employment in the primary, construction and infrastructure sectors, with most programmes coming under the Government’s free fees initiative.

"The free fees scheme is beautifully timed as the Government is trying to help with unemployment, as well as address the long-term skills shortage in the primary and construction and infrastructure areas."

One of the campus’s key focuses is meeting the demand for skilled workers in the horticulture and viticulture sector.

That is now even more important as Covid-19 restrictions meant workers from overseas who normally travel here are no longer available to fill the gaps for the foreseeable future.

A high percentage of those in polytechnic training programmes pre-Covid-19 went into employment but he was uncertain what that percentage would be post-Covid-19.

"For areas like horticulture, it is likely to increase.

"Those areas with long-term skills shortages are not going away any time soon, especially those industries that rely on immigrant labour.

"It is interesting to note that by putting money back into the polytechnics there will be a much bigger benefit as they help people retrain after being made redundant."

The polytechnic has been collaborating with Southern Institute of Technology, Primary ITO and other training providers to identify and meet needs, develop complementary courses and hold taster events.

"We all have a role to play, which is expected under the new New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology model [announced earlier this year]."

In addition those expecting to be made redundant do not want to leave their jobs without some form of recognition of prior learning.

Staff at the campus also provide a consultancy service to support businesses going through redundancy changes.

"There is a lot of uncertainty.

"It can be devastating to people and we have to be supportive to help them find purposeful employment."



